Kanye West Approved To Build A Massive 52,000 Square Foot Home On His Ranch In Wyoming

Rapper Kanye West has received approval to build a large home in Wyoming. Kanye received permission from the local building board to construct a 52,000 square foot home and two underground parking garages, according to TMZ. The new structures would replace the current lake houses on the property.

The plans were submitted over the past few months and just recently approved. The main home would have over ten bedrooms within a large amount of square footage. This mega home will allow plenty of space for his family, which includes wife Kim Kardashian and the couple’s four children North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint West. However, it wasn’t clear if the family will use this as their primary residence. This new mega-mansion will replace the home that is already on the property.

Two underground 10,000 square foot garages are planned to accompany the home on the ranch. These would likely house the many the rapper’s many ATV’s and other motorized toys. There is plenty of space to ride as the property boasts over 9,000 acres.

Also approved was a separate two-bedroom lake house. No word on what the independent home will be used for, although Kanye has reportedly been using an old saloon on the property as a recording studio.

Kanye purchased two multi-million dollar properties in Wyoming last year, according to Business Insider. The proposed home would be constructed at Monster Lake Ranch. The property is located in Cody, Wyoming, about 97 miles from Yellowstone National Park and 300 miles from Jackson Hole. Cody is known as the “rodeo capital of the world.” The rapper purchased the property back in September. It is unknown what Kanye paid for the property, although the list price was $14 million.

Kanye initially wanted to use the property to build a large amphitheater. The star even started construction on the “West Meditation Large Impact Structure” in October, but construction was ordered to stop work due to a lack of a permit. The case was planned to be heard in November, but Kanye changed his mind and now wanted to use Monster Lake Ranch for residential purposes. This large, planned home confirms that notion.

Kim is seemingly on board with spending time in Wyoming. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently told Jimmy Fallon that she saw the family spending summers and weekends on the ranch.

The presidential hopeful also purchased another property in Wyoming called Big Horn Mountain Ranch in November of 2019 for $14.495 million. The rapper intends to use this property to house his growing Sunday Services.