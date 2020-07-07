Meg Kylie Shows Off Killer Figure In Strappy Black Bikini

Meg Kylie took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 7, to post a titillating picture. The Australian model rocked a seriously skimpy bikini that flaunted her killer figure.

Meg looked smoking hot as she wore a minuscule black two-piece swimsuit from an unnamed brand that showcased her toned physique. From what was visible, she sported a scanty triangle-style top that was cut too small. The tiny cups failed to cover the entirety of her breasts. As a result, it showed a glimpse of her underboob, much to the delight of her fans.

She sported a matching thong, which featured long, floss-like straps that were crisscrossed from her toned midsection down to her hips. The swimwear had a tiny piece of fabric that covered her privates, and high leg cuts that helped elongate her legs.

Meg modeled her barely-there ensemble outdoors, seemingly in her balcony. She was photographed from a low angle, framing just the model and the white wall in the background. She posed sideways, holding a bottled drink with one hand. She looked down at the lens with a sultry expression on her face. She raised her left hand and touched the tip of her straw hat. The angle also displayed the side of her curvy behind.

Meg sported a ring — the only jewelry seen in the shot. She left her long, highlighted tresses down and styled in messy waves. For the occasion, she wore a full face of makeup with her beach attire. She appeared to wear a foundation with good coverage, faux lashes with thick mascara, a hint of pink blush, and glowing highlighter. She completed her glamorous look by applying a colored lip gloss on her lips.

Instead of using words, Meg dropped her favorite butterfly emoji. Some of her followers were curious about the brand of her bathing suit. Unfortunately, she didn’t share any details about her set.

As of this writing, the sizzling post has received more than 11,800 likes and over 110 comments. Many of her avid admirers dropped gushing messages in the comments section, while others chose to express their admiration for the model through various emoji.

“Someone needs to invent one of these that works with my body. You are so hot!” one of her fans commented.

“What a nice figure you have, and your skin looks amazing!” gushed another admirer, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You have a sexy figure, and I find you so beautiful. Although the warm Winter in Australia seems alarming, I am quite thankful that you can still dress up like this and show it off on Instagram,” a third follower wrote.