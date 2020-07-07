Kylie Jenner Shares Breathtaking Outdoor Images Of Herself Wearing Unique Fitted Dress

Kylie Jenner shared a series of breathtaking outdoor images of her wearing a unique fitted dress in an undisclosed location with her 184 million Instagram followers. The photos were so captivating that thus far, the post has been liked 7,471,583 times and counting. While the fashion and makeup mogul and star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians did not disclose where the pics were taken, several of her more astute followers have concluded just where the 22-year-old had vacationed in the comments section of the share.

Several fans deduced that Kylie had stayed at the Amangiri resort in Utah. The resort is an exclusive, remote hideaway tucked within the stunning canyons of the American Southwest. In the caption of her share, she noted that she loved the place depicted in the images without naming it.

In the first of a sequence of three photos, Kylie was seen standing on a gray wooden pathway. The clear, blue sky was marvelous and was reflected in the water on either side of the path. The sun shone down on the reality star. On the right side of the image, part of the resort was seen. On the left, the natural landscape of the area was featured.

The second image showed the reality television star up close. Kylie had her long hair slicked back away from her face and secured in one long braid that ran down the length of her spine. On her face, she wore a pair of oversized designer sunglasses. The front of the dress featured an interesting style design. The top looked more like a bathing suit, and it was attached to a short, formfitting skirt in a mustard color.

The same dress was later seen on the Instagram page of the London-based brand Loudbrand Studios, which tagged the reality superstar as wearing the design called a Limited Edition Raw Edge VASHTIE Dress. Kylie had multiple rings on her fingers and lots of gold bracelets on both wrists. Her right hand was atop her head in that pic seen here.

In the third photo of Kylie’s set, the reality star laughed in what appeared to be a photo snapped shortly after the second upload was taken. Fans can see the length of her hair in the image, as the braid — which was likely part of extensions added to her hair — wrapped around her arm.

Viewers were blown away by the pics and shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“Queen Kylie, just wow!” shared one Instagram user.

“It’s the look and view for me that makes this whole photo spectacular,” said a second follower.

“This is the most bomb dress,” remarked a third admirer.