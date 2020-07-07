Bri Teresi Shows Major Skin In Sheer Blue Lingerie Set On Instagram

Bri Teresi turned up the heat to the max in a new post on Instagram on Monday evening. The model shared a series of photos on her feed in which she sported a blue sheer lingerie set that showed off her best assets as she posed in a dimly lit room.

The photos showed Bri standing in the corner of what looked to be an office room, as a desk could be seen in the background of one shot. Though Bri’s surroundings were mostly in the dark, a source of light shone down on her and highlighted her tan skin. She stood out against her environment in her royal blue ensemble.

Bri’s set included a demi-cut bra made primarily of individual wires across her chest. Floral, lacy fabric covered only what was necessary, leaving the rest of her busty chest exposed. Additionally, her ample cleavage spilled out of the top’s low neckline.

Bri’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching garter belt that rested just below her belly button. The belt hugged her hourglass figure closely and layered over a skimpy string thong that exposed Bri’s toned backside.

The belt held up a pair of nude-colored above-the-knee tights that accentuated her lean legs. Bri finished off the ensemble with some silver dangling earrings. As for her glam, she appeared to be sporting pink blush, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, and a light pink lipstick. Bri wore her medium-length blond hair tied up in a messy bun with a few strands left out to frame her face.

The first image showed only Bri’s torso as she pulled her shoulders back, popped out her chest and looked off-camera. The second photo panned down to show just her lingerie. Bri rested her hands on her hips, which further emphasized her tiny waist.

Finally, the third image showed Bri facing away from the camera to show off her round booty. She arched her back and rocked a power stance, gazing across the room.

Bri’s post garnered more than 13,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“You’re so bomb bb,” fellow model Lauren Dascalo wrote.

“Love this color on you!” another user added.

“Wow you look so stunning in lingerie and in anything you wear,” a third follower wrote.

It is certainly true that Bri can pull off any look. Earlier this week, she dressed up a bit in a crop top and a mini skirt that perfectly showcased her endless legs.