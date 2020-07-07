Ghislaine Maxwell Branded A ‘Snooty Rich B*tch’ In Jail, The Sun Reports

Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly isn’t making friends while awaiting trial at Merrimack County Jail. According to The Sun, the disgraced socialite and alleged Jeffrey Epstein “madam” has been isolated, depressed, talked about, a branded a “snooty rich b*tch.”

Maxwell was staying at the New Hampshire jail after being nabbed at her nearby hideaway, where she was reportedly staying with a family friend.

“The general opinion of her at Merrimack was that she’s a snooty rich b*tch. Nobody wanted anything to do with her,” one source said. “Inmates knew who she was. It’s like high school – everyone gossips – but it doesn’t mean she’s a celebrity. She was a depressed loner.”

Apparently, she also had to be mindful at the medium-security facility, since those accused of sex crimes involving minors, as Maxwell is, face violence.

“Those involved in sex crimes against children are generally hated and have to group together so they don’t get jumped,” the insider said.

Reportedly, the inmates also frequently argue with staff about wearing masks and those who are incarcerated are forced to sleep on a small bed in a cramped cell.

It wasn’t all bad at the jail, however. One source said that while they haven’t been able to have in-person visits from friends and family thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, they have been able to have video calls.

In addition, the food wasn’t as bad as it could be and there were opportunities for entertainment.

“The food isn’t too bad, spaghetti is a popular dish and they have the option of M&M pancakes on Sundays, while inmates are also allowed movie nights,” one source said.

The 58-year-old has since been transferred to New York on Monday, where she will stay in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center while she awaits her first court hearing on Friday. From there, she will likely face trial.

Things aren’t likely to get better for her at the prison, which has been called troubled, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Former inmates claim that they have been locked down for 23-hours a day, subjected to strip searches, and have even suffered beatings while behind bars. At one point, there was no heat in the middle of winter last year.

If convicted, she faces up to 35 years in prison. Currently, she is reportedly being watched closely to prevent her from committing suicide or for being the victim of an attack.

Rob Kim / Getty Images

Her former lover, Epstein, killed himself in his cell while awaiting trial and guards reportedly fear that Maxwell may attempt to do the same thing.