Kelly Clarkson Urges Followers To ‘Keep Calling Hate Out’ While Sharing ‘Disgusting’ Video Of Racist Abuse

Kelly Clarkson urged her Twitter followers to “keep calling hate out” when she shared a video she described as “disgusting” which showed a man shouting racist abuse at an Asian family in a restaurant. Kelly quoted the video on her account on Monday, July 6, alongside and impassioned message.

“THANK YOU SO MUCH to this woman for speaking up and throwing this trash out! Y’all keep standing up for people and for what is right!” Kelly tweeted alongside the clip, which as been viewed over 676,000 times and was shared by Twitter user @JohnRizkallah, a friend of the person who originally shared the clip online.

“We all bleed red! Keep calling hate out! It’s unacceptable, ignorant, and disgusting!” the mom of two then continued.

The Voice coach added, “Change won’t happen if we’re sittin’ down so keep standing!”

As reported by Newsweek, the video was first shared on Instagram over the weekend by Jordan Chan, who shared her experience while dining out on July 4.

This happened to my friend Jordan last night in Monterey, CA while celebrating her aunt’s birthday. All they were doing was singing happy birthday when this man started yelling disgusting racist remarks. These racists exist and they’re getting comfortable. Please vote! pic.twitter.com/T8RtSKDM3J — john (@JohnRizkallah) July 5, 2020

In the caption of the original video, which has been viewed over 259,000 times, Jordan claimed the man had “relentlessly harassed” her and her family while they celebrated her aunt’s birthday while out in California.

The clip shows a man sat at a table near the family as he shouted, “Trump’s gonna f*** you! You f***ers need to leave… f***ing Asian piece of s**t.”

A waitress, who’s the one Kelly appeared to praise in her Twitter message this week, then confronted him and told him to leave, banning him from the restaurant.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts after Kelly — who recently honored those taking part in Black Lives Matter protestors with a special Kellyoke cover of the U2 song “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” for her eponymous talk show — retweeted the clip on social media, circulating it to her 12.2 million followers.

“Love that manager for throwing that trash out! That’s exactly how she should have reacted! Bravo!” one person said.

“This waitress made me cry, she is BEAUTIFUL! Why can’t everyone be like her? She’s a POWER RANGER!” another Twitter user replied.

Kelly’s tweet about the video has received over 5,100 likes and more than 820 retweets in less than 24 hours.

Kelly has been using her celebrity power to draw attention to a number of important causes recently. Last month, she took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the Black Lives Matter protests that took place across the U.S. and a number of other cities across the globe.