Kayla Itsines Wears Navy-Blue Sports Bra & Black Leggings For New Posture Workout

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines added a new video to her large Instagram collection on Tuesday, July 7, that featured a posture workout.

The Australian native was filmed in a sports bra and leggings. The navy-blue top included spaghetti straps that left plenty of skin exposed along the trainer’s sculpted upper back and shoulders. The black leggings sat at her belly button and contoured to her long, lean legs. A gap between Kayla’s upper and lower halves gave her followers a glimpse of her toned tummy.

For footwear, the fitness trainer went with a pair of white sneakers. She accessorized with a silver exercise watch and wore her long, brunette locks pulled back into a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face during the stretches. Kayla also appeared to have added a touch of eye makeup and lip gloss to complete the look.

The posture workout took place in an indoor living space that featured a gray couch, large wilderness photo, and a few other pieces of furniture and decorative items. Kayla was filmed in the foreground on a bright-pink exercise mat. She demonstrated a total of five posture-improving exercises for her followers that were designed to be completed in circuit form.

The first exercise that Kayla performed was the abs to child’s pose. Kayla alternated between stretching her abs in a cobra pose and pushing her body back onto her heels for the traditional child’s pose. The second stretch was the four-point arm and leg extension, which required her to position her body on all fours and extend one arm in front and the opposite leg behind her, alternating sides.

The third exercise in the workout was the single-leg glute bridge. Kayla positioned herself on her back and bent one knee while extending the other leg out in front. Following the glute bridge, the trainer performed scapular push-ups and finished the workout with the alternating superman.

In the caption of the post, Kayla wrote out the number of reps her followers should do for each exercise and instructed them to shoot for three rounds of the circuit. She explained the importance of good posture and noted that focusing on conditioning posture can reduce back pain, reduce headaches, and increase energy levels.

The trainer’s latest workout earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site.

“Thank you Kayla, this is what I needed,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the post.