Twins Tia And Tamera Mowry Share Sweet Birthday Messages On Instagram

Twins Tia and Tamera Mowry took to Instagram on Monday to wish each other happy birthday. The Twitches actresses turned 41 on July 6.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict was first to post in celebration of their big day, sharing a throwback photo of herself and her sister in matching collared T-shirts and hair clips. In the caption, Tia referred to her sister as her “womb mate.” She also discussed the many milestones the two have shared together over the years — including working on the WB series Sister, Sister together. The Family Reunion star also included the fact that they attended college together.

The message then took a different tone when Tia mentioned how they had also experienced many hard times together, such as the passing of their grandmother. Tia remarked that she will never forget them sharing a bed together for comfort.

She continued by stating that she feels blessed that they came into the world together, instead of alone. The actress then wrote that her birthday wish was for the world to defeat the coronavirus. She concluded her message by addressing the “prejudices” in the United States, and thanked everyone for the birthday wishes.

Happy birthday messages from other celebs — such as singing duo Chloe and Halle Bailey, as well as her Family Reunion co-star Isaiah Russell-Bailey — were left in the comments section attached to the share.

Several hours later, Tamera Mowry-Housley followed her sister’s lead and posted a message of her own. The talk show host went with a different throwback photo of the pair in stylish hats and grey pantsuits — although at least one twin skipper the blazer. Unlike the photo her sister shared, Tamera’s picture looked a bit more recent as the sisters were fully grown. The twins were carefully coordinated in this photo, but were not quite matching due to the missing jacket. Tamera’s post was addressed to her “sissy” and a portion of it described their relationship as “ride or die since birth.”

Tamera’s The Real co-star, Adrienne Bailon, commented on the post, writing “STUNNING” and “This photo is EPIC.”

The former Sister, Sister co-stars have been through a lot together — from their days on the show from 1994-1999 to working alongside each other again for the Twitches films. They began acting as teens and have remained in the spotlight ever since. Both sisters are married and have children. Tia is married to Corey Hardrict, and the couple share a son — Cree, 9 — and a daughter, Cairo, who was born in 2018 as reported by The Inquisitr. Tamera is married to Adam Housley, and they share two children — Aden, 7; and Ariah, 5.