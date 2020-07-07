Chris Evans & Lily James Spark Romance Rumors After Being Spotted Together In London

Chris Evans and Lily James ignited dating rumors when the two were spotted together in photographs showing them outside of the Marvel star’s London hotel. The Daily Mail shared the snapshots yesterday in an article alleging the two had spent the evening partying before sharing a taxi back to The Corinthia.

According to the article, the Mamma Mia actress and the 39-year-old were at a private venue called Mark’s Club in Mayfair until around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Before the photographs surfaced, The Daily Mail said James was believed to be still dating her long-term boyfriend, Matt Smith.

The outlet also indicated that the two stars exited the taxi separately and went inside the hotel from two separate entrances. Evans supposedly went through the main entrance while James reportedly entered the hotel through a side door.

The former Downton Abbey actress looked glam in a red dress and a long coat. She paired her outfit with high heels and a pair of earrings and appeared to opt for a dramatic lip with a dark red color. Meanwhile, Evans looked quite dapper in an all-black ensemble.

Page Six reported some exclusive details on the encounter between the two actors. Supposedly, Evans was not allowed to be let into the hotel straight away, and he responded, “The hell I can’t. I’m a captain!”

He then said that he knew the neighborhood well as he had previously been beaten up in a nearby alley, “and that parking lot. and behind that diner.”

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Page Six also noted that James had dated The Crown actor for five years until they allegedly broke up in 2019. As for Evans, he has not been publically linked to anyone since 2017, when he was dating comedienne Jenny Slate.

Social media had a field day with the newly surfaced images of Evans and James together. Several people felt the photographs did not mean anything since the two could just be friends. Others were excited about the possibility of the actors dating since they thought they would make a handsome couple.

“SHUT THE F*CK UP???? LILY JAMES AND CHRIS EVANS??? MY F*CKING FAVORITES IN ONE FRAME????” exclaimed one excited fan, alongside a picture of the two.

“If Chris Evans and Lily James are actually dating then they are honestly the world’s most attractive power couple and I want them to run the whole world pls,” said another.

“I can’t even begin to describe how much Chris Evans and Lily James (potentially) dating is my brand,” tweeted a third user.