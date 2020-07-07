Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Wears Nude Sports Bra & Leggings For Booty Workout

Fitness model Lauren Simpson shared a new workout with her 1.9 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, July 7. In the workout, the fitness trainer trained her glutes at the gym.

For the workout, the model wore an all-nude outfit that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The top featured a halter-back style and included a small cut out on the upper back. Viewers got an eyeful of Lauren’s sculpted arms, shoulders, and toned tummy. The leggings rose high on Lauren’s hips and featured a pinched design down the backside, drawing attention to her shapely booty.

The fitness model chose a pair of white sneakers for footwear and accessorized with a puffy brown scrunchie on one wrist. She wore her blond tresses in a braided ponytail and also appeared to have made up her face with thick, black lashes, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss.

The workout focused on the glutes and hamstring muscles and included six exercises. Lauren carried out the workout at the gym, taking advantage of several pieces of equipment that included a resistance band, barbells, kettle bell, and a reverse hyper machine.

Lauren began the workout with BB glute bridges. She positioned herself on her back on a black exercise mat with her knees bent and placed a barbell across her hips, pushing it up and then lowering her hips back down to complete the move. The second exercise was BB RDLs. Lauren bent over while holding the barbell in front of her and then raised her body up and down.

In the third video, Lauren demonstrated the elevated sumo squat, standing on steps and performing a series of squats with the kettle bell between her legs. The fourth exercise was reverse hypers using the specialized machine. The model made a note in the caption of the post that her followers could do the reverse hypers off a bench if they did not have access to a machine.

The fifth exercise in the circuit was the banded donkey kick, performed on the floor from all fours. The final exercise was the banded fire hydrant, which was carried out in the same position.

In the caption of the post, Lauren wrote out the exercises and specified the number of reps and sets her followers should do for each. She added that the workout slows each exercise down and forces trainees to focus on technique and building muscle mind connection.

Lauren’s latest workout earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first couple hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.