NBA Rumors: Sixers Should Explore Trading Ben Simmons And Zhaire Smith For Devin Booker, Per ‘Fadeaway World’

With their inability to live up to expectations from a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference, rumors have started to circulate that the Philadelphia 76ers might consider breaking the young superstar duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in the 2020 NBA offseason. However, if ever the Sixers really decide to make Simmons or Embiid available on the trade market this fall, most people believe that it would only be in a deal that would enable them to land another All-Star caliber talent. If they choose to let Simmons go instead of Embiid, one of the potential trade partners for the Sixers is the Phoenix Suns.

According to Fadeaway World, the Sixers could explore trading Simmons and Zhaire Smith to the Suns in exchange for Devin Booker. Trading a young and promising superstar like Simmons would undeniably be a tough decision for the Sixers, but it should be a no-brainer if it means acquiring a player of Booker’s caliber. As Fadeaway World noted, the proposed trade deal would allow the Sixers to recreate the modern version of Los Angeles Lakers legends Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant with Embiid and Booker.

“Joel Embiid and Devin Booker could recreate a modern version of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Booker has the scoring ability that Kobe had, while Embiid has the size and skills of a modern-day Shaq. While we will never see a duo quite as dominant and talented as Shaq and Kobe, Booker and Embiid can come close. The Sixers clearly have not found admirable this year, so perhaps moving on from Ben Simmons and replacing him with an All-Star who can shoot might be the best way to go. Simmons is only shooting 8.7% from three (yikes) while Booker is a 35.5% shooter from three albeit with a high volume.”

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Trading Simmons for Booker makes a lot of sense for the Sixers, especially if they are determined to build a title-contending team around Embiid. Compared to Simmons, Booker is undeniably a much better fit for Embiid. Having an elite three-point shooter like Booker would be beneficial for Embiid as it would make it easier for him to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when he’s trapped by the opposing team’s defense.

Simmons’ departure wouldn’t deeply hurt the Sixers on the offensive end of the floor since Booker is also an incredible playmaker and a very reliable scoring option. This season, the 23-year-old shooting guard is averaging 26.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from beyond the arc. If Booker meshes well with the core of Embiid, Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson, and Al Horford, the Sixers would have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season.

The proposed trade deal isn’t bad at all for the Suns, especially if the rumors that Booker is no longer happy in Phoenix is true. In exchange for Booker, the Suns would be acquiring a player who has the potential to become the new face of the franchise in Simmons and another young and promising talent in Smith. Simmons and Smith could join forces with DeAndre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, and Kelly Oubre Jr. to form the new Suns’ core that would try to end their playoff drought next season.