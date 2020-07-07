Niki DeMartino Stuns In Low-Cut Yellow Top & Matching Skirt For Latest Outfit Post

YouTube star Niki DeMartino took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The online sensation — who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers — is no stranger to impressing her followers with her outfit posts and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The 25-year-old stunned in a short-sleeved yellow top that was relatively low-cut. The garment displayed a hint of her midriff and her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with a matching high-waisted skirt that fell above her upper-thigh and accessorized with numerous bracelets and rings. DeMartino, who is known for changing up her hair color, sported her straight cherry red hair down with black roots and a middle part. She kept her nails short with no polish and appeared to be going for a minimal makeup look that included mascara and lipstick.

DeMartino posted three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured outdoors in front of a stunning sunset from the knees-up. DeMartino posed slightly side-on with her chest pushed forward and her legs separated. She looked over her right shoulder with her lips parted and her head raised. DeMartino rested one arm beside her and lifted the other.

In the third frame, she was snapped from behind in the same location. DeMartino placed both arms beside her and was seemingly looking at the colorful sky in front of her.

She geotagged her upload with Nazareth, Pennsylvania, letting fans know where these photos took place.

In the tags, DeMartino credited fashion brand OMIGHTY for her outfit.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 86,000 likes and over 480 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“Love you Niki. You are such an big inspiration in my life,” one user wrote.

“Nice photo Niki. You look really stunning with this new red color hair of yours,” another devotee shared.

“Love the color of that outfit Niki, the vibes are immaculate!!” remarked a third fan.

“Niki you always have the most creative pictures, by the way the hair is fire,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she sizzled in a tiger-print bandeau top and matching high-waisted hot pants. DeMartino appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick and eyeliner while keeping her nails short with no polish. She sported her straight hair down with a middle part and posed outdoors on the grass.