James Van Der Beek Is Dancing Again In Raw Instagram Share

James Van Der Beek has announced he is dancing again in a new Instagram share. The former Dawson’s Creek star and contestant of Dancing with the Stars Season 28 showed off his buff bod in a selfie taken in the home he shares with wife Kimberly and their five children. He revealed that he had returned to the practice of dance not exactly knowing why but just feeling like he had to in a raw series of statements in the caption of the post.

In the pic, James had a serious look on his face as he sat on the light-colored wood floor. He appeared shirtless and wore black pants and dance shoes. It seemed the actor had been quite active prior to taking the pic as his torso, face and hair were sweaty.

He revealed he was in one of his children’s rooms and pushed their beds to one side so he could work on his technique. In the share, light-colored walls dominated the room. Twin darker wood dressers were seen in the reflection of the mirror with lots of accents atop them including a globe. One of the children’s beds could be seen to the left of the selfie.

James shared in the caption of the photo that he used a handmade mirror to capture himself dancing and that he was loving the experience. He included his secrets of how he was able to work on his moves and remain quiet at the same time. Most of all, he wanted to be transparent to his followers, who watched with anticipation as the actor performed flawlessly throughout the show’s 28th season with professional partner Emma Slater, only to be eliminated in the semi-finals. The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown would go on to win the season alongside pro Alan Bersten.

He quipped that he saw himself in the mirror, “sweating like John Travolta on some album cover I remember my Mom having back in the ’80s.”

James’ fellow Dancing with the Stars celebs and pros added positive comments to his post. They included Hannah Brown, Peta Murgatroyd, and Alan Bersten.

Fans were thrilled at the news that the multi-talented actor had begun to express himself via dance once again.

“It was movie Staying Alive with John Travolta and songs by Bee Gees,” said one fan of the album they believed the actor referenced in his comments.

“I’m thinking more like Patrick Swayze than John Travolta,” remarked a second follower.

“After the way, your elimination went down, DWTS better invite you back for a performance this new season,” stated a third fan.

“Do you. We all cope and process and find hope and centeredness our own way. I love your authenticity,” applauded the fourth follower.