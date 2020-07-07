‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Claims She’s Healthy After Attending Party In The Hamptons With Kimberly Guilfoyle

Ramona Singer claims she did not catch COVID-19 from Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Ramona Singer claims she is completely healthy after attending a party in The Hamptons that was also attended by Kimberly Guilfoyle, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a July 7 report from Us Weekly magazine, Ramona opened up about her current healthy on social media after her Real Housewives of New York City cast mate Dorinda Medley suggested on Twitter that she and other partygoers should be undergoing testing after coming into contact with Kimberly, who is currently dating Donald Trump Jr.

“Anyone that attended Joe Farrell’s packed Hamptons party last week should get tested ASAP including [Ramona Singer],” Dorinda tweeted over the weekend.

While Dorinda voiced her concern for Ramona on Twitter to her many, many fans and followers, Ramona made it clear that she was “totally healthy” in a comment shared on one of her latest Instagram posts on Monday, July 6, and shut down her Real Housewives of New York City co-star’s diss.

As fans of the Bravo reality series will recall, Ramona confirmed in June that both she and her daughter, Avery Singer, had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies after spending the majority of the nationwide quarantine in Florida with Ramona’s ex-husband and Avery’s dad, Mario Singer. But Dorinda didn’t seem to take notice and once she heard about the party in The Hamptons, she took the opportunity to call out her cast mate by name.

Dorinda’s Twitter diss against Ramona came just days after Ramona took to her Twitter page and seemingly agreed with a fan who suggested Dorinda was a “mean girl” after watching last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City.

“Dorinda comes across to me as a mean girl. When other people give her a dose of her own medicine, she attacks them,” the tweet stated.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle attend the Zang Toi fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dorinda spoke out against Ramona and their time on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 during an interview on Chanel Omari’s podcast Chanel in the City, suggesting that Ramona failed to be there for her as a friend as she endured a number of tough times during filming on the currently airing episodes.

“It’s a lot when you’re going through a breakup, your house is being renovated, your dog died, and I really got the feeling like certain people like Ramona piled on,” she revealed, according to a June 30 report from ET Canada. “She found any opportunity to pile on.”