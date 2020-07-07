Rocky Barnes Showcases Bombshell Figure In Striped Bikini

Rocky Barnes heated up her Instagram page on Tuesday with a set of sizzling snaps that featured her flaunting her fit physique. The model looked ready to enjoy a relaxing day in the sun wearing a chic striped bikini.

The fashion blogger’s post consisted of five pictures that captured her striking several poses. She stood outside on a wooden staircase. Wispy clouds could be seen in the sky overhead, and judging from her caption, the snaps were taken early in the morning.

Rocky’s two-piece swimsuit had vertical stripes of orange, white, and several shades of brown. The top featured a scoop neck that was knotted in the middle. The bottoms had a high waist. She also sported a thin, cream colored coverup, which she wore open and loosely around her shoulders. She completed her beach-day look with a large pair of brown sunglasses. She wore her long, dark tresses loose around her shoulders.

Rocky faced the camera in the first image. She stood with one hip cocked to the side while she held her hands behind her head. The pose accentuated her hourglass figure and shapely thighs.

The popular influencer sat on the stairs in the second snap. She faced the camera with one hand on her hip. Her legs were in front of her, with her feet positioned on different steps. Her coverup slipped off of one shoulder, showing off her ample chest and shapely arm. She sat with her back straight, emphasizing her taut abs.

The third photo captured Rocky as she stood up. The photo was cropped at her mid-thigh, giving her fans a nice look at her figure as well as the swimsuit. Wind appeared to catch her coverup, creating a sexy vibe as she held her hands in the air.

Rocky wore the coverup draped around her upper arms in the fourth snap, which also captured her from the front. She looked at the camera while she posed with one hand on her hip.

The last image captured the model sitting on the stairs with her hands in her hair. She sat with her toned legs off to one side, showing them off. The pose also highlighted her slender midsection.

Rocky’s fans loved seeing her in the outfit, and many told her so.

“More proof that no one shines brighter,” quipped one admirer.

“An incredibly beautiful lady,” a second Instagram user wrote.

Last week, the mom of one shared a pos that featured her rocking a polka dot bikini.