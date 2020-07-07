Katie Price Shows Off Her Curvaceous Figure In A Pink Ruffled Romper

British bombshell Katie Price thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers in her latest update, in which she showed off her curvaceous figure in a pink ruffled romper. The romper was from the line Billie Shepherd designed for Minnies Boutique, as Katie clarified by tagging both their Instagram pages in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The romper was a stunning pale pink shade that looked gorgeous with Katie’s bronzed skin and dark brunette locks. She didn’t include a geotag that specified where the shots were taken, but she stood near a window that cast some natural light on her curves.

The romper featured a high neckline that obscured her cleavage, and was a sleeveless style that left her toned arms exposed. The entire garment was crafted from a ribbed material, and the fabric stretched over Katie’s ample chest before nipping in at her slim waist. Though the garment was a one-piece look, a horizontal waistband helped to define her waist before the shorts portion of the romper began.

The shorts came just a few inches down Katie’s thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted legs on display, and featured a ruffle detail along the hem.

Katie posed with one hand on her hip and the other on her ponytail. Her long locks were parted in the middle and pulled back into a high ponytail with some volume at the top, and she gazed out the window, looking fierce. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of fluffy white slippers.

The second snap was nearly identical, with the angle changing ever so slightly to show off a bit more of Katie’s view outside the window. The romper fit her to perfection, and she appeared to have gone braless underneath it for a sexier look.

Her beauty look was sultry, with what appeared to be long lashes and a pale pink hue on her lips. Her followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 3,900 likes within 30 minutes, as well as 56 comments from her eager fans.

“This is so cute love everything about it,” one fan commented.

“Always looking so amazing,” another follower added.

“You look stunning!” one follower exclaimed.

“Love this outfit,” another remarked, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

Katie has been sharing plenty of sizzling ensembles to wear at home, as her Instagram page proves. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she thrilled her followers with a post in which she rocked a matching tie dye ensemble featuring joggers and a loose-fitting t-shirt. She accessorized with a furry pink clutch and fluffy slip-ons, and managed to look incredibly glamorous in the snaps.