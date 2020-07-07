Rita Ora Poses In Unbuttoned Shirt & Face Mask Overseas: ‘I Might Be The Worst Tourist’

Rita Ora took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself overseas in Paris, France.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in an oversized long-sleeved white shirt, which she left unbuttoned and tied-up loosely at the front. Ora displayed her decolletage and hint of her midriff. Underneath, she showed off her bra and paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue jeans with frayed hems. Ora styled her short blond hair down and accessorized herself with numerous gold necklaces and rings, and small earrings. The entertainer opted for a white face mask due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that included a bold red lip, mascara, and eyeliner.

The 29-year-old treated followers to seven photos within one upload.

In the first shot, Ora was captured on white stairs with her face mask on. She placed both hands in her pockets and looked directly at the camera lens. Behind her appeared the stunning views of Paris and a number of other tourists.

In the next slide, Ora posed without her mask and sported a subtle smile. In the fourth frame, she was snapped looking to the right closer up. Ora displayed a hint of her side profile and another view of her surroundings.

For her caption, she expressed that she might be the worst tourist in the world and that she jumped out of her car to take some quick snaps.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 173,000 likes and over 960 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Such a stunner, omg. Ur so beautiful inside and out,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“I’ve been in that spot before!! It’s beautiful and you are absolutely stunning xx love u lots,” another devotee shared.

“Honesty you look INCREDIBLE! love you,” remarked a third fan.

“How do you manage to make a mask look fit,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Ora. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress wowed in a semi-sheer red lace bra. She completed the outfit with lilac pants, which she left unbuttoned and accessorized with numerous necklaces, bracelets, and small gold hoop earrings. Ora sported the majority of her hair up but left out some pieces to frame her face. She was photographed outdoors and looked to be enjoying the sunny weather.