‘Counting On’ Star Jed Duggar Honors God, Family & Country In New Instagram Share

Counting On star Jed Duggar took to Instagram with a new snap that displayed his patriotism. The political hopeful posed alongside five of his brothers in the image, and within the photo’s caption, he recognized the following three things in separate hashtags: God, family, and country. The reality star, who is currently in the running to represent Arkansas House of Representatives District 89, shared the pic as a way to reach out to his followers and reveal his dedication to certain issues important to those who reside in the area he is wishing to represent.

In the image, Jed is seen second from left. He stood alongside siblings Joseph, Josiah, Jeremiah, Jason, and James. Jed wore a dark-colored suit, a white dress shirt, and a bright red tie for the photo. His hands were in his pockets and an American flag pin was fastened to his left jacket lapel. The handsome brothers stood in front of an American flag backdrop. All wore suits except for James, who sported a plaid shirt and gray pants.

Thus far, the image has gained over 10,000 likes from fans and followers of the reality show family, who rose to fame as the stars of the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting and later, the network’s current series, Counting On.

Jed announced via Instagram on November 3, 2019 that he was running for political office in a race that will be decided this November. You can see that post here. He stated that he was conservative, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-religious liberty in his initial share. He is in the running against Democratic incumbent Megan Godfrey.

Jed’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, once held the same position as a representative of the state from 1998 through 2002. Jim Bob would later attempt an unsuccessful run for the United States Senate. He lost in the primary election to the incumbent representative, Tim Hutchinson.

Fans of the family admired the clan for sticking by their sibling on what could be a long road toward the election. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“Yes!!!!! We need changes in our country! Keep thriving and putting God back in our country!!” stated one Instagram user.

“Your parents did such a phenomenal job raising young MEN for Christ. Very refreshing in these tumultuous times,” remarked a second fan.

“This is such a wonderful photo!” said a third follower of the family on Instagram.

“Those are some sharp-dressed men,” stated a fourth person.