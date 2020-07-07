Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Sexy, Patriotic Look

Buxom bombshell Lindsey Pelas tantalized her 8.9 million followers with her latest post, a sizzling triple update in which she showed off her curvaceous figure in a patriotic top and denim miniskirt.

In the pictures, Lindsey posed in front of a textured white wall that provided the perfect neutral backdrop for her snaps. She didn’t include a geotag that specified her location, but she did take the Instagram page of a makeup artist, who presumably was responsible for her beauty look.

Lindsey’s gorgeous eyes were framed by bold brows, and her skin looked flawless. Her lips were accentuated by what looked like a nude lip shade with a slightly darker lip liner around the edges of her plump pout. Her long blond locks were parted in the middle, and they cascaded down her chest in soft waves.

Lindsey showcased her ample assets in a sexy top with a scandalously plunging neckline. The top portion of the look featured a navy blue background with white stars on it, and the bottom had vertical red-and-white stripes, giving the ensemble a patriotic vibe. The low neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and Lindsey amped up the sultry feel of the shot by staring directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive expression.

In the second snap, she showed off more of the ensemble, and she had the colorful top tucked into a high-waisted denim miniskirt. The miniskirt was crafted from light-wash denim, and it had a column of three buttons down the front. Lindsey rested one hand on a nearby ledge, and placed the other up in the air as she continued to look at the camera.

In the third and final shot, Lindsey rocked a serious expression as she stared at the camera with her arms by her sides. She kept the accessories simple for the ensemble, adding just a pair of hoop earrings to finish the look.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling trio of snaps, and the post received over 85,300 likes within 10 hours. It also racked up 1,113 comments within the same time span.

“Wow!! This is what I love about America,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart emoji.

“Incredible gorgeous babe,” another follower added.

“Amazing body,” one fan remarked, including several flame emoji in the comment, captivated by Lindsey’s curves.

“United States of Lindsey, that’s the country where I want to live!” another follower commented.

Whether she’s rocking a casual outfit or swimwear, Lindsey loves to show off her bombshell body. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a short video clip in which she rocked a skimpy strapless nude bikini top and white bikini bottoms as she strutted down the beach.