Kourtney Kardashian Calls ‘KUWTK’ A ‘Toxic Environment’ In Candid Interview

The mom of three opened up about her decision to step back from the reality show.

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about her decision to step back from filming new episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside her famous family members. The mom of three got very candid about the tough time she had on the show towards the end of her stint and described the long-running E! reality series as becoming a “toxic environment” for her.

The 41-year-old star made the confession during a cover interview for the July/August issue of Vogue Arabia, per E! News. She discussed why it was so important for her to take a step back from the cameras after she confirmed earlier this year that she would be cutting down her airtime on the show and would not be filming as much alongside sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and Khloe and Kim Kardashian as well as mom Kris Jenner.

"I have been filming the show non-stop for 13 years, 19 seasons and six spin-off seasons," Kourtney said in the new cover story.

“I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was,” she added.

The reality star also shared how she plans to spend more time with her kids and has already implemented a more casual routine into their lives now she’s not going to be in front of the cameras so much. Kourtney is mom to 10-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 5-year-old Reign, who she shares with former boyfriend Scott Disick.

“I usually take one day on the weekend where we have no plans, we hang out at the house… I like to not be on a schedule on that day,” she explained.

In the same interview, per People, Kourtney also opened up about how she’s learned how to take better care of herself now. She shared that she undertakes double sessions of therapy every week which has helped her to be able to set boundaries in her life that she didn’t have before.

“For years I didn’t have that, where I could say no and set boundaries,” the star said.

The mom of three and Poosh founder previously revealed that she would be taking a “step back” from filming KUWTK during a piece-to-camera in a Season 18 episode, and has hinted at her departure on social media multiple times since.

She explained in the episode of the show that aired in April that she wanted to be able to “pick and choose” what the cameras film when it comes to her life and the lives of her children.

“I think just now when I have something that I find is interesting to film, or that I would feel excited to film, that I do that,” she said.