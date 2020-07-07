Gabrielle Union Stuns In A Series Of Silly Snaps Alongside Husband Dwyane Wade

Actress Gabrielle Union thrilled her 16.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a quadruple update in which she shared a few snaps in which she posed alongside her husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade. Gabrielle simply included the phrase “In Love” as the geotag of the post, but the duo appeared to be outside. They were surrounded by lush green grass and trees, as well as several pieces of white patio furniture.

Gabrielle looked stunning in a casual ensemble with bold colors. She rocked a bright purple dress layered over a white tank top. The tank had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders, and though the purple dress had a low-cut cowl neckline, the tank underneath hid any cleavage.

Her long locks were styled in braids that trailed all the way to her waist, and she topped off her hair with a neon green bucket hat for a unique look. In the first picture, She had a huge smile on her face, and Dwyane Wade stood behind her in a black t-shirt with a beverage in his hand. He raised his other hand to the sky, and had on a pair of sunglasses to complete his ensemble.

The duo were both grinning from ear-to-ear in the second snap, which also flaunted a bit more of their outfits. Gabrielle’s dress came to just above her knees, showing off a bit of her legs as well as her toned arms. Dwyane went for a monochrome look, pairing the black t-shirt with white lettering with some black shorts and black sneakers.

Gabrielle appeared to be showing off her dance moves in the third shot, and in the fourth, they both seemed to be taking a break as they enjoyed the time outdoors.

Gabrielle paired the series of snaps with a sweet caption, and her fans absolutely loved the update. The post received over 202,500 likes within 15 hours. It also racked up 810 comments from her eager fans in the same time span.

“Y’alls joy is the “healthy” we all need to witness. Thanks for sharing Gab! I say that like we’re real friends,” one fan wrote.

“How do you still look 19!?!” another fan remarked, stunned by Gabrielle’s ageless beauty.

“Nothing like having fun with your partner,” one follower added, loving the shots.

“The most beautiful couple,” another fan commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Gabrielle shard a snap in which she showcased her killer physique in a black bikini. She layered a colorful cover-up over the skimpy swimsuit, and posed out on a patio area with the sun shining down on her curves.