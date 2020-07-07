Teresa Giudice Shows Off Beautiful Body In Low-Cut Red Bathing Suit

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice showed off her beautiful body in a low-cut, red bathing suit in a new Instagram photo. She stood alongside her youngest daughter, Audriana, in the image, which appeared to have been taken over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in an outdoor location. Not pictured were Teresa’s three other daughters: Gia, Gabriella, and Milania.

The reality superstar looked lovely in the share. She wore a low-cut, red crocheted bathing suit. The underlay of the suit appeared to be white, but it was the red topper that captured the eye, drawing it to the television star’s deep cleavage. Teresa sported a deep, dark tan. It was unclear if the golden glow was from spending time outdoors or if it was an artificial tan. On her neck, she wore a thin, gold chain. With that, she added a second gold chain with her name in a script font.

Teresa wore a full face of makeup in the image. Her eyebrows appeared to be filled in quite heavily. Her eyes were lined with dark eyeliner and lots of black mascara and false eyelashes appeared to be added to create a dramatic look. Teresa seemed to wear dark eye shadow as well to further accent her eyes. On her face, she appeared to have on a darker blush to accent her cheekbones. She finished her look with lined lips topped with a light pink lipstick. Her long dark hair was worn parted in the middle and loose down her back.

To Teresa’s right, Audriana looked lovely. The soon-to-be high school freshman wore a red, off-the-shoulder T-shirt with a white star graphic. Underneath the tee, she wore a white tank top. Audriana appeared to wear little makeup in the share. She seemed to have on some light mascara applied to her blue eyes and a light pink lipstick on her mouth. The teen’s curls were on full display in the share, cascading down her back.

In the comments section of the share, fans of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star complemented both her and her lovely daughter on the photo.

“Your daughters are just gorgeous, and such a mix between yourself and Joe,” said one follower.

“Omg, you both look amazing! But T – you are fire!” stated a second fan.

“Teresa where did you get your bathing suit. Beautiful” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Beautiful photo of mother and daughter,” said a fourth commenter.