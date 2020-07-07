Nicole Thorne Sizzles In A Simple Yet Sexy Black Bikini

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot double update in which she rocked a sexy black bikini that highlighted her curves to perfection. The picture was taken in Burleigh Heads, Queensland in Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Nicole stood in front of a white space that allowed her black bikini to truly pop.

The bikini she rocked in the pictures was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The bikini top had a simple silhouette, with triangular cups that hugged her ample assets and showed off a serious amount of cleavage. Thin black straps stretched over her shoulders, adding a bit of support. Rather than a horizontal string stretching across her chest to connect the cups, as most string bikinis have, Nicole’s bikini top featured almost an underwire detail that drew even more attention to her chest.

She paired the bikini top with high-waisted bottoms that came to well above her belly button. However, the bottoms featured a thin band of opaque fabric at the waistband and a tiny bit of opaque fabric near the bottom, with the remainder of the bottoms crafted from a sheer mesh. Her belly button was visible through the fabric, and the look created a seductive peek-a-boo effect.

Nicole’s long brunette locks were parted down the middle, and they tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls. Her silky strands were illuminated by the sun shining down on them, giving her an ethereal glow.

She kept the accessories simple, adding just a pair of statement earrings to complete the look. She stared directly at the camera in the first snap with her plump pout slightly pursed.

Nicole showed her followers the back of the look in the second snap, spinning slightly to give the whole view. The bikini bottoms were a cheeky style that put nearly her entire posterior on display, and the back of the bikini top was a bra-style, with a horizontal band stretching across her back. The alternate angle showed that her silver earrings were actually huge hoop earrings, and she continued to gaze at the camera with a sultry expression.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 3,300 likes and 82 comments within just 38 minutes.

“These bottoms and your bottom,” one fan remarked, followed by a heart eyes emoji, loving the look.

“So gorgeous,” another added, including a trio of flame emoji in the comment.

“Oh my can I have my heart and breath back please. You seem to have taken them both away,” another follower wrote.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole tantalized her followers with another smoking-hot Fashion Nova look. She rocked a floral strapless bikini top with feminine off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a matching pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms, for a stunning look.