Amanda Cerny Rocks A Pink Bikini & Says She Looks Like ‘A Corpse’ In Instagram Video

Amanda's boyfriend spun her around in the water as the couple relaxed in a pool.

Amanda Cerny confessed that she didn’t quite achieve the vibe she was going for in a video that she shared with her 25.9 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, July 6. According to the YouTube star and model, she wanted to look like “a beautiful mermaid queen” as she floated around in a pale pink bikini. However, she complained that she ended up resembling “a corpse.”

Amanda, 29, seemingly compared herself to a dead body because she was being so still in the video. She was shown enjoying an intimate moment with her boyfriend, fitness model Johannes Bartl, 32. The couple was in a pool, and Amanda was clad in a pastel pink two-piece. The bathing suit’s bralette top had tank-style shoulder straps and a square scoop neck that revealed a hint of cleavage. Amanda’s matching bottoms were mostly hidden from view underwater, but they appeared to have thin side straps.

Amanda’s legs were wrapped around Johannes’ chest. She arched her back and leaned away from him so that her chest and face were above the water. Her eyes were closed, and her facial expression looked blissful and serene. Johannes slowly turned in place so that he was spinning Amanda around, causing her long brunette hair to trail behind her. Her arms were also stretched up to make her pose a bit more dramatic.

After Johannes twirled Amanda around a few times, she lifted her head up out of the water. The couple shared a sweet moment as they touched noses and smiled, and Amanda gave Johannes a kiss on the cheek.

Since it was initially uploaded, the video of Amanda and Johannes’ pool performance has racked up over 816,000 likes. Amanda’s Instagram followers also flooded the comments section of the post with their thoughts on it. One compliment received a response from Amanda.

“A corpse with perfect abs,” the message read.

“Aw omg.. that was the nicest thing anyone has said to me on the internet all year,” Amanda replied.

Other fans didn’t think Amanda looked like a mermaid or a corpse. Instead, they compared her to a famous musician.

“Does this remind anyone of the ‘Blue Jeans’ video by Lana Del Rey?” one comment read.

Amanda and Johannes’ relationship also got a lot of love.

“You guys are the cutest,” said another admirer.

Johannes often makes appearances in Amanda’s entertaining social media videos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her Instagram followers also made sure to express their appreciation for a video that showed Amanda trying to distract Johannes from the video game he was playing. She was wearing sexy lingerie and performing the “Savage” TikTok dance challenge.