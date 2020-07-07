Abby Dowse Hangs Out By The Pool In An Insanely Small Animal-Print Bikini

Abby Dowse cooled off by the pool in one of her sexiest bikinis to date. The Australian model delighted fans with a sizzling new snapshot that was added to her feed a few hours ago.

The photo captured the model soaking up the sun outside. Abby did not indicate her precise location with a geotag, but the area looked similar to her backyard. The model stood knee-deep in a white, tile-lined pool surrounded by lush greenery and trees. A few wicker lounge chairs were positioned on the pavement behind Abby’s back, but not much else of the outdoor space could be seen. It appeared to be a picture-perfect day as sunlight spilled over Abby’s shoulders and helped highlight her allover glow.

The model opted for a revealing bikini that showed off her trim figure. A tag in the post indicated that the sexy swimwear was from Fashion Nova. The garment was primarily white and boasted an animal-print pattern that gave off a sexy vibe. Abby’s top featured tiny, triangular cups with hardly enough fabric to cover her ample bust while cleavage came spilling out of the middle and sides of the suit. The cups were spaced far apart and connected with a small piece of clear string. The swimsuit’s straps were also clear and gave the illusion that the suit was strapless.

The bottom of the ensemble was even hotter and did more showing than it did covering. Like Abby’s top, it had clear straps that stretched over her hip bones and accentuated her tiny waist and midsection. The garment’s high cut also allowed Abby to show off her fit thighs in their entirety. Only a small strip of fabric covered the Australian beauty’s modesty and was just enough to meet Instagram’s guidelines.

Abby styled her frizzy, blond locks with a middle part and playfully twirled a few strands of hair between her fingers. Her poolside look appeared to call for a minor application of makeup that showcased her flawless features. It looked like Abby wore defined brows and a few coats of mascara. It also looked like the model dusted her cheeks with blush and added a clear lip gloss to her plump pout.

Fans have not been shy about sharing their love for the skin-baring snap. The post has already earned over 18,000 double-taps and well over 400 comments.

“The baddest in the world no contest. And only getting better every single day,” one fan complimented alongside a series of emoji.

“Wilder the better Abby your like the midday sun hot and beautiful Abby,” a second Instagram user added.

“You are amazingly beautiful as always,” another gushed.