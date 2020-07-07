Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Crop Top & Biker Shorts

In her latest Instagram post, Tarsha Whitmore stunned her 844,000 Instagram followers with a sizzling snap in which she rocked a skintight ensemble. The picture was taken outdoors in what appeared to be a parking lot, and Tarsha stood in a parking stall with a white vehicle in the background. The sky above was a stunning blue, and Tarsha’s shadow was visible on the white building behind her. The sexy silhouette gave the snap a seductive vibe. The picture was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland, in Australia, as the geotag indicated.

The ensemble Tarsha wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. Tarsha flaunted her curves in a brown crop top that had short sleeves and a scandalously low-cut neckline. The neckline revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and the fabric clung to Tarsha’s ample assets. The top featured a twist detail underneath her chest and ended a few inches below her breasts, leaving several inches of her toned stomach exposed.

She paired the top with matching biker shorts in the same brown hue. The shorts were high-waisted, and clung to every inch of Tarsha’s enviable legs. The fabric stretched over her hips and waist, before ending partway down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted legs on display.

She kept the look simple, and added a pair of white platform sneakers and a necklace as her only visible accessories. She pulled her long locks back into a low bun, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face, and gazed off into the distance for the sexy snap.

Tarsha had one hand by her side and the other raised to her face to brush away a few of her silky tresses, and her bronzed skin glowed in the sunshine. Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 3,000 likes and 42 comments within 28 minutes of going live.

“Just stunning,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Oh wow,” another follower added simply, captivated by Tarsha’s tempting physique.

“What a babe,” one fan remarked.

“You’re gorgeous,” another follower wrote.

Tarsha loves to flaunt her incredible body in all kinds of skimpy ensembles, from lingerie to swimwear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap taken in Sydney, Australia, in which she rocked a sexy ribbed bikini that highlighted her curves to perfection. She posed beside a luxurious-looking pool that was completely empty, and flaunted her hourglass figure in the smoking-hot bikini.