Jennifer Lopez, 50, Stuns In Daisy Dukes And A Backless Top While Riding A Bike

JLo wowed in a backless tank top and a pair of short shorts as she cycled around New York with A-Rod.

Jennifer Lopez once again looked years younger than her age in a series of candid new photos shared online this week. The 50-year-old mom of twins put her seriously fit body on show when she rocked a pair of short shorts and a backless black top while she rode around the town of East Hampton, New York, on a bike alongside her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and a friend.

The candid snaps, which can be seen via Hollywood Life, proved that age is most definitely nothing but a number for the “Get Right” singer as she hopped onto the wheels and flashed her tanned legs.

The candid photos showed JLo — who recently danced around in the pouring rain on social media — on a white pushbike as she put her flawless legs on show. She rocked a pair of denim Daisy Dukes that were frayed at the bottom and were so short the pockets hung out at the bottom.

Jennifer paired that with a black tank top from Guess. The star, who has her own collection with the fashion brand, revealed her seriously toned arms and her back as the top appeared to be totally backless with thicker straps over both shoulders. It also plunged pretty low under the arms and featured the Guess logo across her chest.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Jennifer ditched the accessories and paired that with white and beige sneakers on her feet while she got in a little gentle exercise.

The “Hold It, Don’t Drop It” singer had her hair pulled back into a sleek bun and shielded her eyes from the East Coast sunshine with a pair of dark lensed sunglasses with a gold frame. She also ensured she stayed safe amid the ongoing pandemic by sporting a white face covering over her mouth and nose.

As for Alex, he was on his own two wheels and kept things casual in a long sleeved white top with a pair of grey sweatpants. He wore a black facemask and had a helmet on his head.

And it seemed as though it was all about the short shorts for JLo as she celebrated the Fourth of July holiday in New York.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, A-Rod gave fans a look at how he and his wife-to-be celebrated Independence Day when he shared a video of the family playing a game of softball together. In the clip, which appeared to be taken in their backyard, Jennifer also wore a pair of denim Daisy Dukes, but that time rocked them with a white button-down shirt and a hat.