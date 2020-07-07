Nazanin Mandi Models Savage X Fenty Lingerie In Stunning Photos

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The model is an ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand and looked nothing short incredible in their underwear for her latest post.

In the first couple of shots, Mandi — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — posed in a matching pink lingerie set. She displayed her toned physique and opted for no visible jewelry. Mandi sported her dark curly shoulder-length hair down and held flowers in her hand. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

The former R U the Girl contestant was snapped outdoors in a field of grass and flowers. In the first pic, Mandi was photographed from the knees-up. She parted her legs and looked directly at the camera lens. Mandi held the flowers in front of her ensemble but still showed off the garments.

In the next slide, she was captured close-up. Mandi raised the flowers closer to her face and displayed the tattoo on her ribs.

In the third frame, the 33-year-old placed one hand on her hip and raised the other to her hair. Mandi tilted her head up and closed her eyes. She showed off her stunning jawline and pushed one leg forward.

In the next couple of shots, Mandi modeled the same lingerie set in the same location but in bright yellow/green.

In one photo, Mandi placed both her hands to the side of her face. She tilted her head slightly to the right and glowed in the sunlight. In the final pic, Mandi raised one hand to her head and the other on her thigh.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 48,000 likes and over 470 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Such a rare beauty,” one user wrote.

“Absolutely breathtaking. Wow,” another devotee shared.

“Flawless and now I’m buying this set. Thank you,” remarked a third fan.

“I guess I do my 30 min workout today. Body goals,” a fourth admirer commented.

Mandi is no stranger to modeling garments for numerous fashion brands. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a leopard-print bikini from Missguided. Mandi went barefoot for the occasion and showed off her toenails that looked to be decorated with black polish. She wore her curly shoulder-length dark hair down and appeared to be going for a minimal makeup look. Mandi took a bunch of selfies in the mirror with her phone and showed off her killer body.