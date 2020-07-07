Donald Trump’s Ex-Wife, Marla Maples, Enjoys ‘Supergreen Fuel’ In Short Shorts & Oversized Top On Instagram

Donald Trump’s ex-wife, Marla Maples, flaunted her incredible figure in a photo added to her Instagram feed yesterday. The 56-year-old proved that age isn’t anything but a number as she showcased her killer legs for the camera.

The photo captured Maples posed directly in the center of the frame. She did not use a geotag to indicate her specific location but instead penned a lengthy caption with suggestions on how to take care of yourself during these trying times. The mother of Tiffany Trump recommended saltwater baths to help detox in addition to incorporating organic food into diets. The mother of one stood on a wooden dock in front of a serene, tree-lined lake. A single lounge chair could be seen at her back. The piece of outdoor furniture was constructed of wood and was covered with a navy cushion.

Maples held up a blender bottle that was full of “Supergreen Fuel” in her left hand. She placed her opposite arm near her side and tilted her head slightly as she gazed into the camera. Maples opted for a comfy look that still helped showcase her fit figure.

On her upper half, the television personality sported an oversized gray top that she wore tucked into her shorts. Its fabric looked soft, and the lightweight piece draped perfectly off her figure. The go with the relaxed theme, the garment had baggy sleeves that were rolled once and hit a few inches above Maples’ elbow.

Her bottoms were constructed of the same gray fabric and the look appeared to be a matching set. The tiny bottoms had a thick waistband that helped accentuate the actress’s small waist and midsection. The leg holes of the shorts were lined with white fabric, and its short length showed off her bronze stems in their entirety.

Maples styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and wore natural-looking curls throughout her mane. It did not appear as though her casual look called for any makeup, and Maples’ showed off her blemish-free complexion.

In the caption, she urged followers to sign up for her newsletter or check out her website. The post earned Donald Trump’s ex-wife over 1,600 likes and 70-plus comments.

“I am back on my healthy routine and just finished a 6 day detox and now I am regenerating with all my wonderful organic healthy foods and recipes. Marla, thank you for Mary Ruths vitamins. I literally felt a difference very quickly,” one follower commented alongside a single pink heart emoji.

“Hi Marla! Would love to see an exercise video you make. You are in awesome shape,” a second fan added.

“Wow that’s stunning,” a third Instagram user chimed in.