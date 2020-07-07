‘DWTS’ Honors ‘Bachelor’ Star Trista Sutter With Throwback Pics From Show’s First Season

Dancing with the Stars honored one of the original stars of ABC’s The Bachelor, Trista Sutter, with a series of throwback pics on the same day that her relationships were highlighted during The Bachelor – Greatest Seasons Ever. The dancing competition series chose to look back at her time on the ballroom floor with a compilation of some of her most memorable moments.

In the first image in a sequence of six, Trista was seen standing alongside her professional partner Louis Van Amstel. She is seen at the top, left-hand side of the group image wearing a light blue dress with a contrasting teal neckline. Her hair was dyed brown and pulled back away from her face. At the base of her neckline, she sported a white flower as a hair accent.

Also seen in the images were additional celebrities and their professional partners. Beneath Trista stood General Hospital star Kelly Monaco and Alec Mazo, the couple who would win the first mirrorball in the show’s 15-year history. In the center of the pic was legendary boxer Evander Holyfield and Edyta Sliwinska. Above the fighter stood New Kids on the Block singer Joey McIntyre and Ashly DelGrosso. In the above right corner was late actor John O’Hurley and Charlotte Jorgensen. Below them were model Rachel Hunter and Jonathan Roberts.

In subsequent images, Trista was seen in several different, stunning outfits as she attempted to master difficult ballroom dances. In the first ballroom share, Trista rocked a long, pink ballgown. Her hair was fashioned into a chignon. In three subsequent pics, Trista wore a short, white lace creation that fell just off her shoulders and matched her accessories, which included a wrap for her hair, a bracelet, and a necklace.

Unfortunately for the reality star, she was the first eliminated from her group of six celebrities and was only able to perform two dances. The images included in the Instagram upload were a waltz to “Come Away with Me” by Norah Jones and a rumba to “Endless Love” by Diana Ross and Lionel Richie.

Fans of the reality television star loved the walk down memory lane.

“I’ve seen every episode…. back then it was a lot simpler!!!” remarked one follower of the series.

“The good old days when there were no huge productions, walking for half the dance, drama, scandals, popularity contests…. just dancing,” stated a second fan.

“Her Bachelorette season was the only one I watched lol,” said a third Instagram user.

“I didn’t even know she was in it. And those are like my two fave shows,” declared the fourth fan.