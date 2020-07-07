Cassie Randolph Dodges Question About Why She Split From Colton Underwood, Says ‘It’s A Sensitive Subject’

The California beauty was uncomfortable talking about her split from 'The Bachelor' star.

Cassie Randolph made her first TV appearance following her split from Colton Underwood, but she would not disclose the reason for her breakup from The Bachelor star.

During a remote appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! special, host Chris Harrison asked Cassie why she broke up with Colton nearly two years after they met and fell in love on Season 23 of the ABC dating show.

The 25-year-old California speech therapist admitted she was “nervous” about her TV update and told Harrison she couldn’t say too much about the reason behind her split from the former NFL player.

“It’s kind of a sensitive subject because we’re still going through it, and I’m still pretty emotional for both of us,” Cassie said, per E! News. “We haven’t really talked about it publicly yet and I don’t know if either of us is ready, but I will say it’s been really hard.”

Harrison said he could tell that Cassie had her guard up and was worried that she was going to “upset” Colton if she said too much about their breakup.

“Again, I don’t really want to go into detail about anything. I kind of want to respect him in that way, too, and not talk a lot about it,” Cassie said, adding that she doesn’t think there’s anything left for “people to know.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Colton and Cassie announced their split in May, not long after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was forced to quarantine at Cassie’s parents’ Huntington Beach home while he recovered.

While Harrison suggested that Colton’s coronavirus battle may have contributed to the couple’s tense relationship, Cassie shut the theory down.

“Quarantine and COVID had nothing to do with our breakup at all,” The Bachelor beauty said. “I think that whole experience of going through him having COVID and being with my family made us closer even.”

Cassie also said that she had a “great” relationship with Colton and that she has no regrets about her experience with him on The Bachelor.

In Colton’s tell-all book, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, he revealed that his relationship with Cassie was rocky early on. The couple previously split last summer for a few days due to “communication issues,” and they never got engaged or even moved in together.

In March, Colton told Entertainment Tonight that there was “no certainty” in his relationship with Cassie, so the couple’s split two months later was not a huge surprise to Bachelor fans.