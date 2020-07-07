WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Might Be Due For Heel Turn & Renewed Push

After spending most of the past several months as a lower-card performer, it looks like Monday Night Raw star Cedric Alexander might be getting a much-improved push as a member of MVP’s heel faction.

As seen on WWE’s YouTube channel, this week’s episode of Raw included a tag team match where the duo of MVP and Bobby Lashley defeated Alexander and Ricochet. Following the match, MVP approached Alexander in a backstage segment, where the veteran grappler told the youngster that he had been holding himself back by sticking it out in a tag team with Ricochet and serving as the former United States Champion’s “sidekick.”

After Alexander refused MVP’s offer and told him that all he tries to do is “divide and conquer,” the villainous manager/wrestler brought up how Ricochet has a WWE Network documentary and Alexander doesn’t. He then warned the former Cruiserweight Champion that if he chooses to “[watch] life on the sidelines” as Ricochet’s sidekick, he might have to spend the rest of his career “in catering” watching even more people rise up the ranks and become successful.

The segment ended with Alexander smiling and nodding his head as MVP walked away. As speculated by WrestlingNews.co, this could be a sign that he is headed for an eventual heel turn and a bigger push on Monday Night Raw as he becomes the latest recruit to join MVP’s stable. In recent months, the 30-year-old has mostly been utilized on WWE Main Event and has only made sporadic appearances on Raw.

In addition to Alexander, a few other red brand wrestlers have received offers from MVP to join his faction, though as of this writing, Lashley is the only regular member of the group. Apollo Crews was invited to join the stable and was widely rumored to be turning heel as a result of the potential move, but is still being booked as a babyface wrestler. Likewise, Shelton Benjamin also received an invitation from MVP on a recent episode of Raw but has yet to commit to joining forces with his fellow in-ring veterans.

Prior to this week’s episode of Raw, Alexander seemed to hint at some frustration over his lack of a role on the red brand’s programming. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, he recently tweeted a video of Murphy hitting him with a knee to the face, dubbing the move the “VKM Special.” This is a reference to the initials of WWE chairman Vince McMahon, who has been rumored in the past to have given up on Alexander after a failed attempt to build him up as a bigger star last year.