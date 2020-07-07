Kehlani Goes Topless & Shows Off Her Body Art For Latest Instagram Post

R&B songstress Kehlani took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself.

In the first shot, the “Nights Like This” hitmaker bared all and went completely topless. The singer showed off the numerous tattoos inked on her body as well as her decolletage and midriff. One tattoo that stood out was the Lauryn Hill portrait on her upper left arm. Kehlani wore light blue jeans paired with white heels and accessorized with hoop earrings. She styled her dark curly hair down and appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, and eyeliner for the occasion.

Kehlani posed in front of a plain white backdrop with her arms crossed and covering her breasts. The entertainer parted her legs and tilted her head to the right slightly with her lips parted. She looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and displayed her natural beauty.

In the next slide, Kehlani rocked a loose-fitted gray T-shirt with beige shorts that fell way above her upper-thigh. To complete the outfit, she opted for long white Nike socks and cream sliders. Kehlani rapped a bag around her body and kept her locks curly.

She was captured in front of the same white backdrop with both her arms raised throwing the “I love you” hand symbol.

In the third frame, Kehlani balanced her left leg on her right knee with her arms raised beside her. She sported a goofy expression and looked to be living her best life.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 788,000 likes and over 6,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 11.4 million followers.

“I don’t care what nobody say. U fine as hell,” one user wrote.

“You’re like one of the most beautiful beings ever,” another devotee shared.

“Kehlani… now you know you did not have to step on my neck like this… oh wow,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“If I looked like you, I wouldn’t know how to act,” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this year, Kehlani released her second studio album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, on May 8. The LP features collaborations with Tory Lanez, Jhene Aiko, and James Blake, to name a few. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kehlani named the outro of the album after her friend Lexxii Alijai who died on January 1, 2020. The album proved to be an instant success and has peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200, per Billboard.