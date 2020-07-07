Brielle Biermann Shows Off Her Deely Boppers In The Ocean In A White Bikini

The 'Don't Be Tardy' star gave fans a look at her deely boppers at the beach in Florida.

Brielle Biermann put her deely boppers on show this week when she took a dip in the ocean in a skimpy white bikini. The 23-year-old reality star showed off her flawless curves in a snap shared to her Instagram account on July 6 which showed her as she made her way into the water with a drink in hand.

The Don’t Be Tardy and former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star showed plenty of skin in the upload, which was made up of two black-and-white photos that were taken at the beach during a trip to Seaside in northwest Florida.

In the first photo she shared with her 1.3 million followers, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter looked over her right shoulder as she held up what appeared to be a red solo cup with her right hand. She revealed her long, manicured nails while her dark hair cascaded down her back, drenched from the seawater.

As for her bikini, the reality star and social media influencer rocked a plain white triangle bikini top with thin strings that tied around her neck and back.

On her bottom half, Brielle wore white thong bottoms made up of only a tiny piece of material at the top of her booty that was held up by thin strings tied into bows over her hips. She accessorized with several bracelets stacked up on her right wrist.

In the second snap contained in the upload, Brielle — who recently wowed in a strapless cut-out bikini — gave fans a better look at the front of her body and crucifix tattoo on her left wrist as she held up the plastic cup to the camera.

In both photos, the star showed off her fun side with a pair of deely boppers on her head. She sported the headband with two collections of plastic streamers attached via springs that blew in the breeze.

Plenty of Instagram users shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami and Bootsy Bellows

“You are gorgeous girl,” one person wrote with two red heart emoji.

“Baddie! I need a workout routine from you ASAP sis,” another fan said with two sweating emoji.

“Blessing my feed,” a third commented with a heart eye face.

Brielle’s latest bikini snap has received over 44,800 likes in the first nine hours since she posted it.

The latest jaw dropping photo came shortly after she sent fans into meltdown mode earlier this month when she shared a photo of herself in a parking lot wearing a seriously plunging white crop top. In the caption, she jokingly admitted that she was “just dumb” after ditching her blond locks.