‘Friends’ Star David Schwimmer Says Long-Awaited Cast Reunion Will Take Place When It’s ‘Safe’

The cast of the classic sitcom hope to reunite next month.

Friends star David Schwimmer said the cast’s long-awaited HBO reunion will hopefully take place this summer, but it won’t be before it’s completely safe to invite an audience to join.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Schwimmer admitted he has “no idea” when the reunion will take place due to COVID-19 pandemic, but he confirmed there won’t be a video conference setting for the HBO Max special because it’s important that this reunion takes place in front of a live audience.

“I can tell you that we are hoping to shoot [the reunion] in August, in mid-August, but honestly, we will do it when it’s safe,” the Friends star told ET. “There has always been a hope that a component of that reunion show will have a live audience, which makes the whole thing really tricky. We are obviously not going to risk anyone’s health by doing this.”

Schwimmer, who co-starred on Friends with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, also touched on the 1990s sitcom’s lack of diversity.

The actor reiterated that he pushed to have his character Ross Geller date women of all races because “it felt wrong” that there was not enough representation on the show. Lauren Tom and Aisha Tyler ultimately played two of Ross’s girlfriends.

Schwimmer did point out that in the pilot for Friends back in 1994, the show addressed a then-taboo topic when Ross’s first wife Carol (Jane Sibbett) left him to be in a lesbian relationship. He said he thought it was “great” the way gay marriage was portrayed on the NBC sitcom at a time when no other shows would touch the topic.

“[Friends] was doing some incredible things,” Schwimmer said of the show’s early days.

Schwimmer recently said he is excited to get back into a room with his Friends co-stars to rehash the old days at the reunion.

“I guess what I’m honestly most looking forward to is just being in the room with those other five actors,” Schwimmer told E! News. “But being on the actual sounds stage on the actual set for the first time in 10 years, the set that we shot on for 10 years, that to me is going to be a really meaningful experience.”

The taped unscripted reunion special will look back at the Emmy-winning sitcom’s 10-year run and will be the first time that all six original Friends cast members will be on camera together since the series wrapped in 2004.