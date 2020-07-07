Madonna, 61, Goes Topless With Crutch In Mirror Selfie For Latest Instagram Upload

Madonna took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The 61-year-old, who is often referred to as the Queen of Pop, is no stranger to making an impact with her posts and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The singer bared all and went completely topless. She put on black panties and showed off her toned physique which she is known for. Madonna put on a black hat and accessorized with numerous bracelets and necklaces. She styled her long wavy blond hair down and pushed to one side. Madonna kept her nails short with no polish and appeared to be going for a natural makeup look that included lipstick.

For the image, the “Give Me All Your Luvin'” songstress took a selfie in what looked to be her kitchen mirror. She posed in front of a sink with a granite design. Madonna rested a black crutch underneath her elbow and covered her chest with both her arms. She parted her legs and looked directly into the mirror while taking the pic with her phone. Madonna sported a soft expression and proved that age is just a number.

According to Hollywood Life, the reason for her crutches are because she suffered a knee injury last October. At the end of May, the entertainer was spotted leaving King Edward VII’s Hospital.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 557,000 likes and over 14,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Your body is smoking hot,” one user wrote.

“Beyond words, this woman is a precious gem. She is forever beautiful and is simply a one-off. No woman past or present will ever have the look, the energy, or the magical quality. Madonna, please release a new photo book that’s daring and you at your best,” another devotee shared.

“I wish I could age the way you do,” remarked a third fan.

“That’s why I love you, since 1986. For your honesty, for your confidence, and why you are always yourself. You are the strongest woman in the world!” a fourth admirer commented.

Madonna’s injury hasn’t stopped her from standing up for what she believes in. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the music icon was photographed at the Black Lives Matter protest in London that took place last month. She rocked a black Nike shirt that had “Black Lives Matter” written across it with black pants and sunglasses of the same color. Madonna chanted “no justice, no peace” with the rest of the crowd and caught the attention of many fans.