Ashleigh Jordan Shows Off Shapely Backside In Glutes Training Video

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, July 6, to post a new glutes training video to her large collection.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wore a black sports bra with thick shoulder straps and cut outs along the upper back, which showed off plenty of skin along her upper body and drew the eye to her sculpted arms. On her lower half, Ashleigh sported a pair of blue booty shorts that featured a thick waistband and extended to the tops of her thighs, contouring to her enviable booty and muscular quads and hamstrings. A small gap between the tops and bottoms teased the model’s toned abdomen. Both pieces of activewear were from Ashleigh’s personal brand NVGTN.

Ashleigh completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and wore her long, blond tresses pulled away from her face into a low ponytail that trailed down her back. Several loose strands were left framing her face. Ashleigh also appeared to have added a bit of make up, including black mascara, eyeliner, and pink lip gloss.

The glutes workout was part one of a two-part routine and included four different exercises, each separated into an individual slide in the post. The model carried out the workout in her home gym, using a variety of gym equipment to complete the exercises.

The fitness trainer began the workout with abduction supersets, using a machine specifically designed to train this part of the body. Ashleigh demonstrated some walking lunges next, placing a dumbbell across her upper back for added resistance through the exercise. In the third video, the model showed her followers how to do reverse hypers. Ashleigh used a different machine that required her to lay on her stomach and place her ankles into a weighted device. The final exercise in the circuit was cable squats using a cable machine.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh wrote out the exercises and added the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each. She specified that for those who do not have access to a gym, she will post a part two to the workout on Tuesday, July 7.

The glutes workout earned nearly 35,000 likes and close to 300 comments from adoring fans within the first day.

“Killer workout beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“These are the BEST shorts!! I wore mine for leg/ booty day today too!” another follower complimented Ashleigh’s outfit.