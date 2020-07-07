Instagram Golf Hottie Lucy Robson Sizzles In Tight-Fitting Dress On The Golf Course

Instagram model Lucy Robson showed off her curvy body on a golf course in her latest upload. For the post, she was photographed in a body-hugging black dress that gave fans a view of her assets and hourglass figure.

The 25-year-old is renowned for her skills on the links, and her jaw-dropping beauty, and for this snap she was shot enjoying the game she loves. She posed next to a golf bag and had a sensual gaze across her gorgeous face.

Robson was photographed from the thighs up with her body slightly turned to the side. She stood on a green, as multiple sand traps on the course could be seen in the background, with a line of large trees in the distance. The British beauty had her long blond hair parted and tied in a loose braid. Her left hand grabbed onto a putter that had a “RAD” cover and sat inside a gray bag.

The Cal Poly product looked off-camera with her mouth slightly agape. Her right arm hung by her side, and her right leg was forward which helped accentuate her curvaceous figure. Robson sported a small black dress that was from YOINS clothing. It was sleeveless with a collar, and the golfer left it unbuttoned which exposed her chest. She wore a pendant necklace, and a black hair tie in her braid which complemented the ensemble. Fans caught a glimpse of her ample assets, and eye-catching hips that were embellished in the outfit.

In her caption, Robson asked fans to chime in with their personal motto. She tagged the clothing retailer, and putter company Swag Golf in the post.

Many of the models’ 844,000 Instagram followers found their way to the golf course photo, and more than 35,000 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button. Robson received over 460 comments, as her replies were swamped with heart emoji. Her comment section was littered with compliments about her beauty and attire, and responses to her caption.

“My motto is no matter how badly you are playing be thankful that you can,” one fan wrote.

“Wow you look great I find you very beautiful in this new black dress,” an admirer replied.

“That driver cover though,” another responded while adding a lighting bolt emoji.

“My motto whilst playing golf is always ‘it could be worse,'” a follower commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Robson showed off her curvy backside in a workout video last week. She shared several low body exercises while rocking a pair of white leggings. That post earned over 12,000 likes.