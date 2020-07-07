Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Flaunts Her Curvy Booty For Latest Steamy Update

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders delighted fans with a view of athletic backside in her latest Instagram update. For the snap, she was photographed outdoors in raspberry-colored pants and a metallic bikini top, and had a sultry look across her face.

The fitness model tagged her location as Las Vegas, Nevada, which is where she has taken many steamy photos in recent weeks. Sonders stood outside in an alleyway as the sun shone down on her for the steamy pic. Her hair was blond – which was a departure from her usual brunette look – with dark roots, and she kept it down and wavy.

The 32-year-old stood in front of a brick wall and wrapped her hands around the bars of a first story window, as she was shot from the side with her back to the camera. She raised her right knee and pressed it against the brick, and turned her head to look towards the lens. Sonders had a smoldering look on her gorgeous face.

The former Michigan State University golfer rocked a pair of loose-fitting raspberry-colored pants that, thanks to the pose, hugged onto her booty. She wore a metallic string bikini top that was knotted in her mid-back and behind her neck. To complete the ensemble, the television personality had on a pair of open-toe high heels with straps around the ankle. The sun cast a perfect silhouette of the model across the wall. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her curvy derriere, sculpted arms, and sideboob in the swimsuit top.

In the caption, Sonders asked her followers to guess what was behind the window, and she tagged her photographer, Tay Price.

Many of the model’s 478,000 Instagram followers noticed the spicy snap, and more than 4,600 showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over nine hours after it went live. Compliments and emoji flooded Sonders’ comment section, and model Abigail Ratchford was among those that left praise for the popular golfer. Multiple fans responded to the caption.

“Inside this place is unlimited snacks and a library [of] unseen memes,” one follower replied.

“This must be where they make the ice cream,” another commented while adding an ice cream sundae emoji.

“Omg that light hairrrrrrr,” a fan wrote.

“Breaking her boyfriend out of jail,” another jokingly responded.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders scintillated fans with a photo in a metallic string bikini last week. She flaunted her assets and sculpted midsection in the post that earned over 6,900 likes from her loyal fans.