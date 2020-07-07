Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Pert Derriere In Skimpy Pink Bikini

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima wowed her 4 million followers with her recent bikini post. In the beachside snap, the celebrity rocked a hot pink swimsuit that showed off her enviable curves.

Standing next to the ocean, the Instagram sensation wore a revealing pink bikini that highlighted her killer curves. With her long hair covering, it was hard to tell if the bikini top was strapless. However, two straps did run around her middle from the cups in front. A little ruffling could also be seen at the edge of the swimwear. The thong briefs were ruched and shoestring straps sat high over her curvaceous hips.

Bruna’s golden locks were styled in slightly messy waves that fell down over her back to her tiny waist. Parted slightly off-center, her hair also framed her face and it appeared that the hint of breeze blew, kicking up some strands of hair.

The celebrity had her back towards the camera. This placed her pert derriere on display as she looked over one shoulder towards the camera lens.

Her eyes appeared to be made up in smoky shades and her eyes were further accentuated with mascara and eyeliner. On her lips, she seemed to have selected a dusty shade of pink lipstick.

Behind her, the ocean could be seen and gentle waves lapped into shore, almost reaching the model’s feet. Sun shone down on her, further highlighting her tan and her killer curves.

She captioned the set by saying that she is often told to smile more in photos. As a result of this, she posted the shot that the photographer captured specifically to catch the mood. That image showed the hint of a smile gracing her lips. However, the second image — the one that she called the unedited version — saw her with a broad grin gracing her beautiful face.

This picture also showed a more relaxed pose on the model. Standing with her legs crossed, she leaned slightly forward and showed off more of her booty and toned legs as a result.

As soon as Bruna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the set had gathered more than 32,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“I love the unedited pics,” one follower said in response to Bruna’s caption.

“Yummy,” a fan simply wrote in the comments section.

“Bootyiful!!!” another user teased.

“You’re so beautiful!” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for extra emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart and fire emoji. However, many also chose to use the peach emoji as well.

Bruna is famous on Instagram for her swimwear posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the update prior to this one showed the model in a black floral bikini.