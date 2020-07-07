WWE Rumors: Company Could Take Action Against Two Superstars For Refusing To Work

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn’s lengthy absence due to the coronavirus pandemic could result in the company taking action against the superstars, according to Dave Meltzer.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, the Wrestling News Radio co-host revealed that WWE has the right to “freeze” or add time for days missed to their current deals. However, Meltzer believes that the company will only exercise this option for one superstar, and those who have only taken a short amount of time off will not be affected.

“With Kevin Owens it’s only been a couple of weeks… so I guess it’s not. But with Sami Zayn it probably will be. If it’s Roman Reigns, they may not want to p*** him off, and he isn’t going anywhere anyway. He is one guy who is not going to go anywhere. But with some guys absolutely they will freeze them.”

The Sportskeeda article highlights that the company gave superstars permission to take time off given the nature of the circumstances. At the same time, Zayn and Reigns’ absences may test the patience of management as they’ve been gone for months, while most other superstars have been present at the weekly television tapings.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the company has already stripped Zayn of the Intercontinental Championship as a result of his absence. The decision led to some criticism from fans as superstars such as Brock Lesnar have been known to take even more time off in the past while they were champions. This suggests that bigger superstars get preferential treatment.

Reigns hasn’t been around since the lead up to WrestleMania, where he was slated to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship. The Friday Night SmackDown superstar pulled out of the event at the last minute to be with his family, which has led some pundits to report that he has backstage heat.

As of this writing, neither Reigns nor Zayn are expected to return to action in the near future. The pair’s names haven’t been mentioned on WWE television in recent weeks either, which could be a sign that company officials are unhappy with them.

Due to Reigns’ history with leukemia, it’s unlikely that he’ll return to work while there are confirmed coronavirus cases within the company. As Pro Wrestling Sheet reported earlier, over 30 employees have tested positive for the virus as of the latest television tapings. Reigns would be more at risk of catching the illness due to his compromised immune system.