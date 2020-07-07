Bella Twins Show Off Pregnancy Bumps & Leave Little To The Imagination In Revealing Black & White Photo Shoot

Pregnant twins — and former WWE superstars — Nikki and Brie Bella took to their Twitter account on Monday and bared all for their followers.

The siblings shared a series of tasteful black and white photos in which they show off their baby bumps while leaving very little to the imagination. In two of the pictures, the twins stand back-to-back while using their hands to cover their modesty. The other photos featured each sister posing for the camera on their own.

In the accompanying caption — posted by Nikki — the twin discussed how proud and happy she was to be pregnant. She also opened up about how it feels to be carrying a child at the same time as her sister.

“Pregnancy truly is art. The journey to the miracle of life. The bond and love with the intangible. The way the woman’s body changes to create life. And to do while twinning truly has made it Bella for me.”

The pictures received plenty of positive feedback from the duo’s loyal followers too. “What a blessing that you both got to experience pregnancy together. God is more than good to us,” enthused one of their fans.

“This is so beautiful! Thank you for taking us on this amazing journey with you,” wrote a second adoring admirer of the twins.

“So beautiful,” said another Twitter user. This was the general sentiment among the majority of their followers, however, as the twins’ fans showed up in their droves to hit the like button, retweet and celebrate with them.

The sisters have been active on social media throughout their respective pregnancies, and they’ve been more than happy to share photos with their fans. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Nikki recently took to Instagram to share some underwear snaps and open up about her experience as a pregnant woman. According to Nikki, her tummy has been itchy recently, but she’s been using some special remedies to help cope with the irritation.

As The Inquisitr article highlights, Bella announced that she was pregnant back in January, revealing that she and her partner Artem Chigvintsev didn’t plan to have a baby when they learned the life-changing news. However, she also confessed that she’s always wanted to be a mom, so it was a welcome surprise for the Dancing with the Stars couple.

Brie — who is expecting along with her husband Daniel Bryan — is expected to give birth within a few weeks of Nikki’s due date.