Ireland Baldwin Rocks A Bikini & Teases ‘Pregnancy Announcement’ On Instagram: ‘Swipe To See My Little Cutie’

Ireland Baldwin caused a bit of a stir on her Instagram page this afternoon when she shared two new photos that she teasingly labeled a “pregnancy announcement.”

The first snap captured the 24-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Bassinger posing poolside on a beautiful day. The shot did not include a view of the model’s face, though the angle did provide almost a complete look at the rest of her physique, which was clad in a ribbed, mint green bikini from White Fox Boutique.

The scanty two-piece included a sports bra-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned shoulders and tatted arms. Its bandeau cups clung tightly to the star’s voluptuous chest, while its low scoop neckline offered a glimpse at her ample cleavage to give the snap a seductive vibe.

Ireland also rocked a pair of matching that perfectly suited her bodacious curves. The swimwear featured a high-cut leg that showed off her sculpted thighs and curvy hips. It had a thin, curved waistband as well that sat low on her hips to highlight her trim waist, where a large red rose was tattoed on one side.

Ireland rested one of her perfectly manicured hands on her bare abdomen, likely in an effort to draw attention to her “baby bump.” Rather than a protruding stomach, however, the area seemed taut and flat, and showed the faint outline of a set of abs. Still, the model tried to keep up the illusion that she was with child, urging her followers to swipe to the second slide of the post to see her “little cutie.” Rather than an ultrasound, however, those that followed her orders were met with a foodstagram-worth photo of a delectable sushi burrito.

Many of Ireland’s 600,000-plus followers reacted lightheartedly to her joke.

“Congrats it’s gorgeous,” one person joked.

“Food babies are the cutest babies!” teased another fan.

“I need that in my belly now!” a third follower remarked.

“Haha! Thanks for always keeping us on our toes,” added a fourth admirer.

Others showed their appreciation for the prank by hitting the like button over 11,000 times within 10 hours of the post going live.

Longtime followers of the famous blond may not have been easily fooled by her “pregnancy announcement,” as the model has shown off her impressive bikini body a number of times on Instagram recently. Last month, Ireland shared another photo series that captured her in a green thong swimsuit that showed off her round booty and hugged her curves in all of the right ways. That look proved to be a hit, racking up more than 33,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments to date.