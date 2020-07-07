Jen Selter Flaunts Her Fit Figure In Skintight Leggings & A Sports Bra

Fitness model Jen Selter thrilled her 12.7 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a short video clip in which she showed off her fit physique. Though Jen didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, fans will recognize the space as her New York apartment. She had a black yoga mat on the hardwood floors, and the row of floor-to-ceiling windows filled the space with natural light. The windows also provided a breathtaking view of the city’s skyscrapers.

Jen flaunted her figure in a mauve workout ensemble that clung to her toned physique like a second skin. On top, she wore a sports bra with a scoop neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage, and thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. The fabric clung to her ample assets, and a thick horizontal band stretched around her ribs. The sports bra left plenty of her chiselled stomach on display.

Jen paired the sports bra with matching high-waisted leggings that clung to every inch of her sculpted legs. She finished off the ensemble with just a pair of white socks, rather than her usual sneakers.

Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and pulled back into a low ponytail for her workout.

Jen took her followers through several different workout moves in the video, starting by laying on her stomach and using a band around her thighs as she executed a move. She then flipped around, toning her legs and abs even more, and did several hip thrusts after that.

Jen did most of the exercises laying back on the yoga mat, but at one point in the video she stood up and added a few squats into the mix. She paired the video clip with a motivational caption that encouraged her followers to celebrate their progress. She also directed them to her Instagram bio, where there was a link to some of the programs she created.

Her followers absolutely loved the inspirational post, and it racked up over 49,800 views within three hours.

