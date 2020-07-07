Britney Spears Posts ‘Serene’ Beachfront Yoga Video, Shares Details Of Social Distancing Sandcastle Building

Pop sensation Britney Spears shared a recent yoga video with her 24.8 million Instagram followers. The sped-up clip showed the celebrity performing many yoga moves while positioned on a towel at the beach. Waves lapped close by as other beachgoers walked by.

Britney wore a string bikini as she performed some stretches and yoga poses. Her hair was pulled up in a messy bun as the waves rolled in. A few clouds appeared in the sky but the weather appeared to be perfect for a day out at the beach.

The pop star wore dark sunglasses to protect her eyes from the glaring sun. Her skin also glowed under the sunlight as well as a result of the workout.

In her caption, she noted how much she had missed doing yoga on the beach. The celebrity explained how the sounds of the waves made her feel serene while she worked out. In addition, she reminded her followers that they should give beach yoga a go if they were able to do so safely.

The celebrity also teamed her look with a face mask. In her caption, she also detailed the fact that she had also made a sandcastle with a little girl, maintaining social distancing while they worked.

“Her mamma was so nice to me,” she added.

At several points in the video, other people also featured, all of whom appeared to also adhere to social distancing requirements.

As soon as Britney posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the clip had gathered 354,000 likes and thousands of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Get your best life girl. Love you,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You are perfect,” a fan said.

“QUEEN OF YOGA,” another user exclaimed even as other people questioned whether Britney was doing the poses correctly.

“You’ve always been a beach girl,” a fourth person wrote, also using a wave and four blue heart emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular appeared to be variations of the heart emoji. However, the heart-eyes one was also in regular use by her fans.

Britney has been sharing a lot of video posts to her official Instagram account of late. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her favorite yellow top as she performed in the clip dedicated to her latest flower arrangements sent to her by her florist.