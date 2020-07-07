Rachel Ward Sizzles In A Ribbed White Loungewear Set

Blond beauty Rachel Ward thrilled her 605,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a gorgeous snap in which she rocked a casual white loungewear set while out in nature. The picture was taken in Knutsford, as the geotag indicated, a town in Cheshire, England that is near Manchester. Rachel stood atop a pebble-strewn area with several lush green trees visible in the background.

Rachel tagged the retailer Luxury Promise in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, a luxury reseller. In a previous post on her Instagram page, Rachel mentioned that the loungewear set she wore was from Glamify Fashion, so she may have obtained the Louis Vuitton purse she had over her shoulder from the luxury reseller.

The lounge top was crafted from a ribbed material, and had long sleeves and a fit that was figure-hugging without being too tight. The top had a collar that framed Rachel’s gorgeous face, and what appeared to be a half-zip on the front. A sliver of her toned stomach was also visible in the ensemble, and her bronzed skin looked stunning against the cream-colored outfit. Rachel didn’t appear to be wearing a bra underneath the top, transforming it into a sexier look.

She paired the ribbed top with matching bottoms that had vertical ribbing down the side. The high-waisted bottoms featured a drawstring waist that accentuated Rachel’s slim figure. The picture was cropped part of the way down Rachel’s thighs, so not all of her legs were visible, but there was still plenty in the picture for her followers to love.

In addition to the Louis Vuitton bag she was carrying, Rachel had on a pair of sunglasses. Her blond locks were pulled back in a up-do and secured with a banana clip. She placed her hands on her hips and gazed off into the distance with slightly parted lips for the seductive snap.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the stunning shot, and the post received over 3,800 likes within five hours. It also racked up 90 comments from her fans in the same time span.

“Unreal,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You are the dreamiest angel,” another follower remarked.

“You look absolutely stunning,” one fan wrote, including a trio of emoji in the comment.

“Gorgeous woman,” another added.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel tantalized her followers with a double update in which she rocked a skimpy white bikini from the online retailer Fashion Nova. The bikini had ruffled details for a feminine vibe, and she paired the look with chunky hoop earrings and a crocheted bag.