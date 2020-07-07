Casi Davis Shows Off Her Fresh ‘Paint Job’ With Latest Instagram Pics

Instagram model Casi Davis delighted her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. In the new pictures, the celebrity was eager to show off her newly colored hair.

Considering the various restrictions due to the lockdown regarding the current coronavirus pandemic, it should come as no surprise that getting one’s hair done is actually a significant event this year. This is obviously why Casi took to her official Instagram account earlier today in order to share her excitement about her trip to the hairdressers.

In the first photo, the celebrity showed off her newly-colored hair. With her face turned to one side, her blond locks were the focal point of the picture. Styled in gentle curls, they cascaded over her shoulders and partially covered her face. Compared to previous pics on Instagram, it appeared that she had also had the ends trimmed.

The model wore a fitted, low-cut black top with thin straps. However, not much else could be revealed as she held up her hair to further show off the new color in the light.

It appeared that she wore a little eye makeup in the snap. She also seemed to have a peachy shade of lipstick on her plump lips.

Her hair had been highlighted in a pale shade of golden blond over her natural honey-colored locks and this was further emphasized in the second shot. This image was taken from behind the celebrity. Casi had her elbows up as she held her hands under her thick tresses. Someone outside of the shot also held out a section of her hair in order to further show off the new “paint job,” as described by Casi in the caption.

She also disclosed in her caption that stylist Daniele Valentini was responsible for her new look.

As soon as Casi posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the set had gathered close to 9,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“This [is] beauty unparalleled,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Beautiful, luv the hair,” a fan said.

“Sooooo pretty!” said another user.

“Stunning blonde hair I love it,” a fourth person wrote.

In addition, many of her followers preferred to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the snaps. The most popular were the heart, fire, and heart-eyes emoji.

Casi often shares swimwear posts with her Instagram admirers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off a collage of poses while she wore a two-toned blue bikini.