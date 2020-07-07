Qimmah Russo Shows Off Her Chiselled Abs In A Short Instagram Video

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo surprised her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a short video clip in which she showcased her chiselled abs. Qimmah didn’t include a geotag that specified where the video clip was filmed, but she appeared to be in a bathroom, with tiled walls in the background and a sink in the distance.

Qimmah rocked a pair of tiny black booty shorts that barely covered anything at all. The shorts sat low on her hips, and also barely extended down her thighs, leaving her toned legs exposed. The video was cropped so that not all of Qimmah’s legs were visible in the frame, as she appeared to be standing behind a counter, but there was still plenty for her fans to admire.

She paired the black bottoms with a bright yellow tank top that had a scoop neckline. The top showcased her sculpted arms and shoulders, and she tugged the bottom up to show off even more of her chiselled stomach. Qimmah began the video with her stomach relaxed, and slowly contracted her muscles so that her ab definition was visible.

Her long locks were styled in braids that were then pulled back into a ponytail, and she had a pair of over-the-ear headphones on.

Qimmah held up her top with one hand while she clutched her phone with the other, showing off her long white nails. She didn’t appear to have on any accessories beyond the headphones and the belly button ring in her navel, and her sculpted body looked incredible.

Qimmah paired the video with a caption that directed her followers to her website for secrets to getting the type of abs she was flaunting in the post. Whether or not they’re interested in her ab secrets, her followers loved the short video clip, and the post received over 34,000 views within six hours. It also racked up 142 comments from her fans in the same time span.

“Amazing! I want those abs,” one fan commented, followed by a duo of flame emoji.

“Can I borrow your abs?” one fan questioned, loving Qimmah’s fit figure.

“Goals girl!” one fan exclaimed, admiring Qimmah’s sculpted physique.

“Amazing work ethic!!” another added.

The short video clip wasn’t Qimmah’s first post of the day. Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a sizzling series of snaps in which she rocked a pink crop top and a pair of scandalously skimpy black underwear. The outfit left little to the imagination, and Qimmah’s body looked incredible in all the pictures. She had her hair down in a stunning textured style, and tugged on her underwear in some of the snaps for a sultry vibe.