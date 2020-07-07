Anllela Sagra Drops Pants And Shows Off Buns In Latest Instagram Update

Instagram model Anllela Sagra wowed her 11.7 million followers with her recent post. Wearing a pair of denim jeans and a set of Calvin Klein underwear, her fans were suitably impressed with the update.

The image showed Anllela standing in front of a frosted glass door. She looked seductively over one shoulder as she gazed at the camera.

The Instagram sensation wore black Calvin Klien underwear and one thin strap from her bra fell off her shoulder as she posed. While the top featured a white stripe on the band along with the designer’s signature wording, her thong bikini briefs did not show the same detailing. However, they were fully on display thanks to the fact that she had lowered her faded denim jeans. Holding the front of the pants with her hands, the item of clothing fell to below her pert derriere, placing her buns as the central focal point in the shot.

Anllela’s long brunette locks were styled in messy waves. With her hair parted to the side, her hair cascaded over her shoulders and fell to her slender waist.

The model appeared to be wearing shades of brown eyeshadow as well as dark mascara and eyeliner that complimented her eyes. Her cheeks seemed to be highlighted with a rosy blush and a similar shade of pink adorned her lips.

She also identified photographer Gonzalo Feo as the one responsible for the photoshoot.

As soon as Anllela posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had gathered 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fanbase.

Fellow Instagram sensation Yarishna Ayala regularly responds to Anllela’s post and today was no exception.

“Babe,” she simply stated, followed by several heart-eyes emoji.

Plenty of the model’s other fans also showered the celebrity in compliments.

“Wow I like your fitness,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Pretty Woman,” said another user.

“Beautiful beautiful woman,” a fourth person wrote, following up their comment with a long string of heart emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers decided to only use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart, fire, and heart-eyes emoji. In addition, the muscly arm was also regularly used.

Anllela regularly includes underwear shots in her Instagram updates. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she once again showed off her pert derriere while wearing nothing more than her underwear. In that post, though, she opted for white Calvin Klein’s rather than the black ones she wore in today’s photo.