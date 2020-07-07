Arianny Celeste Flaunts Serious Cleavage In A Floral Bikini Top

Brunette bombshell Arianny Celeste has been flaunting her growing baby bump on Instagram for her 3.3 million followers recently, and her latest post was no different. Arianny shared a double update in which she rocked a bold, tropical ensemble while spending some time outside. The photos were taken in San Clemente, California, as the geotag indicated.

Arianny perched outside and showed off her curves in a skimpy bikini that featured a white background and green and dark pink floral print. The bikini top featured a scooped neckline that flaunted a serious amount of cleavage, and had thin straps stretching around her neck. The cut of the swimsuit meant that a hint of underboob was also on display as she posed for the snap. Arianny layered a bold green top over her bikini top, with a knotted detail near the waist and long sleeves.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms, although not much of them was visible in the frame. The ensemble showed off her growing baby bump, and the vibrant hues looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin. She also accessorized with a few pieces of jewelry, including some hoop earrings and several delicate layered necklaces that draped down her chest and over her cleavage. Her ensemble was from the brand Revolve, as she mentioned in the caption of the post.

Arianny’s brunette locks tumbled down her chest in beachy waves, and she gazed directly at the camera. Her beauty look was minimal, with what looked like a soft pink lip color and a hint of what looked like a copper shade on her eyelids. Arianny didn’t appear to be wearing any mascara or eyeliner, giving her a natural look.

In the second snap, she stood indoors and posed with one hand on her waist and the other tangled in her tousled tresses. Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling snaps, and the post racked up over 13,100 likes within four hours. It also received 190 comments from her eager followers within the same time span.

“You are glowing Arianny, thank you so much for always spreading positive vibes!!” one follower commented.

“You know… you always looked gorgeous but pregnant you look amazing… congratulations,” another follower remarked.

“Still smoking,” a third fan added, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“The new yummy mummy on the block hope you both enjoy every moment,” another follower wrote.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a smoking-hot snap taken from a beach day where she was out on the sand of San Clemente Beach. She posed underneath a beach umbrella in a sexy green bikini paired with plenty of accessories, including round sunglasses and layered bracelets.